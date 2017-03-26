Australia bat first, Kohli out of final Test

“I can say that at times, I am in that zone where things are happening for me because of that experience”, Pujara told reporters ahead of the winner-takes-all Test in Dharamsala starting Saturday. “He’s not 100 percent fit”, Rahane said. Those are the things that you need to address when you are going through (fitness) tests. As a fielder, you want to contribute a certain way.

The right-hander’s tenacity is delighting fans of old-school batting and made him the unlikely hero of a series where skipper Virat Kohli has flopped with just 46 runs in three matches. Again, you never know.

“I think his strong point is patience. We have to concentrate a much more than what we have been doing and it is a handsome place in Dharamsala and it is just exciting for us as a team”. There’s no special treatment for anyone. Obviously, if, I am hundred percent fit for the game, is the only condition that I will take the field. “Everyone has their own conscience to sleep with at night and same applies for everyone”, the skipper said. Yes, Kohli known for his on field aggression brought drinks on the field. Something that I experienced in Ranchi, when you have reactive movements, the magnitude of your injury comes out.

“He (Rahane) is probably a bit more chilled out on the field, probably not as emotional but I think he understands the game really well”, said Smith. “We will have to give it that much time more to make a call with the physiotherapist”. “So, I’m confident, he’ll be able to do a good job for them”.

Rahul, dropped on 14 by Matt Renshaw at first slip off Cummins, batted cautiously and facing 75 balls while hitting five boundaries.

Kohli suffered a shoulder injury while fielding in the Ranchi Test match. Always done the right thing, always said what I wanted to because I feel it is right.

“Because if you miss one game of Test match cricket and you’re fronting up the next week for RCB versus whoever, Bangalore, at Chinnaswamy Stadium – you’d be pretty dirty if he didn’t front up to a Test match and try and win a valuable series against Australia – which has been pretty spiteful as well”.