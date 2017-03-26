Australia’s cricketers meet Dalai Lama ahead of India decider in Dharamsala

Skipper Steve Smith, who met the exiled Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama on Friday, believes clear thinking and efficient execution set his team apart from the Australian sides in the past who tried and failed in their bid to win a test series in India.

Smith said later that the Dalai Lama can help Australia create history in India.

His Holiness met with Australia’s cricketers in his adopted home of Dharamsala, the venue for the Border-Gavaskar series decider, and streamed the hour-long session on his 13 million strong Facebook account.

“Indirectly when your mind is at peace, then sleep automatically or naturally comes”, he said. “(It’s very peaceful). Then (I spend) at least four hours for some meditation”. Sometimes we go over the top when we play cricket out in the middle. “We rubbed our noses together and he gave me some blessings, so hopefully it will help me with my sleep over the next five days“.

Throwing the floor open for questions after his talk on compassion, the Dalai Lama had one request: “Don’t ask anything about cricket!”

On the topic of cricket, His Holiness offered: “I know less than zero”. “It was a great experience for all of us”, he further added.

"That's something this team can take from meeting with the Dalai Lama".

Vice-captain David Warner asked the Dalai Lama “how important is it to have peace of mind?”.

