Australian GP ‘best race of my life’ – Alonso

However the engine proved both unreliable and uncompetitive in pre-season testing.

Coulthard, who drove for McLaren for nearly a decade, traced McLaren’s current three-year predicament back to the philosophy adopted by the now-ousted team supremo Ron Dennis. “Obviously we are looking at every option to recover and catch up because we are definitely not in the position that we expected to be and wanted to be”. If we are 13th, if we are seventh, we are ninth, and there is a Renault in front of a Force India.

The 2017 Australian Grand Prix is scheduled this Sunday.

“So we need help from the others, we need help from rain, we need help from God, we need everything”.

This historic team has amassed 12 drivers’ championships, eight constructors’ titles and 182 GP victories. He did not completed and left with a couple of laps remaining in the race.

The Spaniard’s contract is up and former F1 driver Johnny Herbert told The Times that the current situation “might be the breaking point for Fernando”.

“As I said, there’ll be few times with a weekend like this: 13th in qualifying and running in the points I think it’s something that’s going to be basically impossible in the next races”, he said. “That’s the performance we are at now”, he said.

“Naturally I think all sportsmen, we are competitive and you know, when you arrive to race like we are doing now in the first Grand Prix of the year, you know that joy is together if you are competitive”, said Alonso. “For us it’s like winter testing now”.

And now relations between the F1 team and their Japanese engine suppliers are heading for meltdown. That’s the performance we have now. We need to deliver. “Last year, Honda made some improvements but nothing that would make any difference to the real outcome of their overall position”.

“Fernando is extremely focused and he is the finest type of example to all of our team, an inspiration who gives his racing his utmost effort”.

“It’ll be interesting for us all to see the pecking order emerge as each session goes by, as well as where our own strengths and weaknesses lie, and we’re prepared for a challenging weekend ahead”.