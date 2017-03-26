‘Baahubali 2’ to Release In Highest Ever Number of Screens

There’s good news for Baahubali fans. The trailer took the internet by storm, having already crossed 100 million views on YouTube in merely a week.

Baahubali is one of the greatest epics in the Indian film industry.

The pre-release event of India’s most awaited magnum opus ‘Baahubali 2: The Conclusion’ will be going live today at 6:30 pm.

– Karan Johar in his speech said, ‘Baahubali is not the conclusion, but just the beginning that will inspire many young filmmakers in the country’. Produced by ARKA entertainment and directed by S.S Rajamouli, the movie stars Prabhas in the titular role in addition to Rana Daggubati, Tamannaah Bhatia, Anushka Shetty and Satyaraj in pivotal roles.

– Off Course, the very lovely and stunning Anushka Shetty and Tamannah Bhatia were two big eye grabbers of the night. In this trailer, we can watch the scenes of kattappa killing Baahubali, war scenes of Bhallala Deva, romantic scenes of Devasena and Emotional Scenes of SivaGami Devi. PS: Satyaraj also answered the biggest question – Why Katappa Killed Baahubali? “It’s so satisfying to see this kind of response which I never imagined”.

“The most viewed trailer!”

Meanwhile, Mr Rajamouli also revealed that Baahubali 2 will release in IMAX format.

According to reports, Baahubali makers have invited Rajinikanth to be the special guest at the event and he is likely to accept it.

“We used to wonder when the 100-year-old Telugu film industry would reach the global standard”.