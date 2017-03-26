Babies and a Shakespearean Coincidence in a SC Hospital

Two babies named Romeo and Juliet were born just hours apart last week at Coastal Carolina Hospital in Hardeeville, South Carolina.

The photographer explained she was talking to Romeo’s parents Morgan, 24, and Edwin Hernandez about doing a possible photoshoot when she remembered seeing another baby with the name Juliet. Just 18 hours later, Christina and Allan Shiffett welcomed baby Juliet.

Both sets of parents picked out the names early in the pregnancies based on their shared favorites, Juliet from the character Jules on the US show “Psych“, and Romeo for the singer Romeo Santos, Clayshulte said.

After she posted the cute photos on her Cassie Clayshulte Photography Facebook page, internet users were captivated by the link between the two babies.

Even though they were delivered by the same doctor and placed in the rooms next to each other, the adorable pair’s parents had never met before.

“We’ve already made jokes they need an arranged marriage“, Clayshulte said.

Both babies have full heads of hair and already make the cutest couple.

Now, who wants to tell them how the story ends?

Since posting the photos on Facebook, they’ve gained more than 2,000 likes and counting.

The Umanas chose the name Juliet several months ago, inspired by the character Juliet “Jules” on the TV series Psych.