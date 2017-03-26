Babri Masjid demolition: SC adjourns hearing by two weeks

The BJP leader said he wanted the apex court to suggest the name of a mediator on the issue and hoped that the decision in this regard would be made by 31 March.

He said some solution should be found as per Constitution and the Ayodhya issue should not be allowed to be delayed further. Swami is a political man.

“We want them to understand the intricacies of the situation and desist from making vicious statements or demands”, Gyan Das told The Telegraph.

Swami Chakrapani, president of Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha, also questioned the involvement of Swamy in the matter. “And this is just one proposal and if they are keen to pursue it, then they should file an affidavit in the Supreme Court and let the court decide whether it is feasible or not”.

Khaliq Ahmad Khan from Maulana Mahfuzurrahma said, “Swamy is an interested party in the case”.

“The negotiations can be done with a person who is “neutral” and has knowledge of the case and the legal framework”.

While few stand firm in their views, others feel that the disputed land should be used to build either both the mosque and the Ram Mandir or be used for other causes. Telangana RSS General Secretary E Chandrashekhar said resolving the dispute and constructing the temple will “definitely help in nation building in a big way”. “The Supreme Court must constitute a panel of retired judges or serving judges to initiate the talks with parties concerned”, he told PTI.

Iqbal Ansari, son of the oldest litigant in the case Hashim Ansari, fears that Swamy’s involvement will lead the negotiations “in a negative direction”.

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court, expressing concern over delay in trial against people involved in the Babri Masjid demolition case, had said that a joint trial of the accused could be held in the matter to speed up the judicial process.

In September 2010, the Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court had directed an equal division of the disputed 2.77 acres among the Sunni Central Wakf Board, Nirmohi Akhara and representatives of Ram Lalla Virajman.