Baby girl dies following horror crash

The 45-year-old man and the boy were killed instantly when the vehicle they were in collided with a southbound truck on the Bruce Highway at Gunalda, northwest of Gympie on Sunday shortly after 11am.

A one-year-old girl, also a passenger in the vehicle, was airlifted to the Lady Cilento Hospital in a critical condition but passed away earlier this evening.

Three people have died and another is fighting for life after two separate crashes on south-east Queensland roads on Sunday morning.

In a separate accident on Queensland roads on Sunday, a man died following a head-on collision between a bus and a vehicle on the Gold Coast.

The Bruce Highway has been closed in both directions, with motorists urged to avoid the area.

Meanwhile, the driver of a auto involved in a collision with a bus at Bilinga on the Gold Coast also died.

Investigations by the Forensic Crash Unit are continuing.