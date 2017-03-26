Bangladesh: 6 killed, over 40 injured in blasts in Sylhet

A team of joint forces, comprising members of the Army, the SWAT and the police, began an “operation” at a suspected militant hideout in a five-storey residential building in Sylhet city on Saturday morning.

Sylhet-based 17 Infantry Division’s Major General Anwarul Momen is leading the operation codenamed “Twilight”, which was assisted by police’s SWAT and counter-terrorism units.

In the deadliest attack on July 1, 2016, terrorists killed nine Italians, seven Japanese, one Indian, a Bangladeshi-born USA citizen and two Bangladeshi nationals at a cafe.

The death toll touched six after injured Monirul Islam, inspector (investigation) of Jalalabad Police Station, passed away on Sunday.

Two police personnel and a journalist were among the injured.

Acting on a tip-off, police said they raided the building early on Friday and cordoned off the area after the attackers detonated small bombs. TV channels were barred from live coverage of the operation.

Witnesses earlier said two people riding a motorcycle “carried out an explosion”.

Some 78 people could be evacuated and moved to safe place ahead of the full scale military assault.

“They are Islamist extremists”, police spokesman Musa, adding they shouted “Allahu Akbar” (God is the greatest).

“Since last evening, they (militants) have stopped responding”, an eyewitness said. The previous night, the authorities had cut-off the gas and electricity supply to the building. Police asked people in the neighborhood to keep safe distance from the hideout and advised to stay indoors.

The raid on the apartment building, which is believed to house Islamic extremists, came after a series of suicide attacks on security camps by Islamist extremists this month.

Police tracked down the Sylhet hideout less than a week after they busted two militant dens on the outskirts of the south-eastern port city of Chittagong when four extremists were killed.

ISIL has also claimed responsibility for a wave of killings since 2015 including a major attack on a Dhaka cafe a year ago in which 22 people, including 18 foreign hostages, were killed.

“We did not say that militancy has been eliminated from the country”.