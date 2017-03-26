Bangladesh secure first win against Sri Lanka in 100th test

Bangladesh racked up a thrilling four-wicket victory over Sri Lanka riding a brilliant all-round performance from Shakib Al Hasan to seal a memorable 100th Test win here on Sunday. “Oh no”, a student in uniform exclaimed over phone and cursed out of frustration after learning that Bangladesh had lost two quick wickets in chase of a 191-run winning target.

Niroshan Dickwella survived a close call for lbw but could not make use of it giving Mushfiqur his fourth catch down the leg off Shakib to depart for five. Although Herath struck early in Bangladesh’s final-day chase at P Sara, removing Soumya Sarkar and Imrul Kayes off consecutive deliveries, yet he couldn’t sufficiently quell Tamim Iqbal or the Bangladesh middle order.

He shared 92 for the sixth wicket with captain Mushfiqur Rahim (52) to steady Bangladesh from a vulnerable position. “As I said, the way (Dinesh) Chandimal batted in the first innings it told me if I apply myself I could score runs”, the southpaw added.

It was a great comeback for Bangladesh after they lost the opening test at Galle by 259 runs to a side that blanked Australia 3-0 at home previous year.

Mushfiqur was proud of the way the tourists regrouped following a crushing 259-run defeat in the first Test in Galle.

That brough Sabbir Rahman to the crease to join the experienced Tamim Iqbal and the pair would put on 109 runs to tip the scales in the Tiger’s favour decisively.

Sri Lanka’s chinaman Lakshan Sandakan bled too many runs and Herath stuck with Dilruwan Perera who soon repaid his faith by taking out Tamim and Sabbir before tea. Shakib and Mustafizur Rahman were pick of the bowlers as they returned with four and three wickets respectively in the second innings. The target for Bangladesh was set at 191 runs. Sri Lanka then made 319 in its second innings.

Then he combined for a 131-run partnership for the seventh wicket with Mossadek Hossain, who made a half-century on debut and was out last for a well-made 75.

“The way we are improving, down the line we will win some games”, Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, who was named player of the series, said.