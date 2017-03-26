Bangladesh too good for Sri Lanka in ODI

Though Sri Lanka’s decision to field first has received some criticism in the wake of the defeat, Chandimal revealed they had opted to chase expecting dew to form after sunset.

Lakmal’s figures of 2 for 45 made him the pick of the Sri Lankan bowlers. Sabbir was dismissed by Asela Gunaratne on 54.

Iqbal went on to make 127 off 142 deliveries, which included 15 boundaries and a six, before he was sent packing by Lahiru Kumara.

Bangladesh quickly lost another wicket for 120-3 but Iqbal and Shakib reacted by combining for the best partnership of the innings: 144 runs for the fourth. Tamim completed his 25th half-century in the 26th over.

A ninth career hundred from Tamim Iqbal helped Bangladesh post an imposing total of 324/5 in their fifty overs to set up a 90 run victory.

The hosts were reduced to 31 for three in the 11th over and never recovered. As both batsmen came close to their respective milestone, the run-rate dipped and Bangladesh were 215 for three at the end of 40 overs.

Sri Lanka continued to be sloppy on the field dropping a numerous catches and the misfield also hampered them badly.

Momentum remained with the tourists when they were given the ball as Mashrafe Mortaza removed Danushka Gunathilaka off the third delivery of the innings.

Mosaddek Hossain (24 off 9 balls) and Mahmudullah (13 off 7 balls) gave the visitors a big finish though plundering 35 runs off the last 13 balls of the innings. He used a review that ended in vain.

Upul Tharanga (19) will kick himself for tamely chipping Taskin Ahmed to mid on to leave Sri Lanka in world of trouble at 31/3.

Dinesh Chandimal and Gunaratne temporarily stemmed the bleeding with a 56-run partnership before Gunaratne fell to Shakib for 24. Milinda Siriwardana (22) and Sachith Pathirana (31) got starts but failed to carry on.

Bangladesh are in a good position to get back to winning ways in the 50-over format after their impressive home run, in which they defeated Pakistan, India and South Africa, was halted by a touring English side past year which was followed by a 3-0 thrashing against New Zealand.

Sabbir reached his fourth ODI 50 with a single to long off in the 20th over, but he fell against the run of play when Sri Lanka’s long run-up off-spinner Gunaratne – whose lack of pace had caused Bangladesh a few flutters in the Test series – enticed an uppish cover drive which was caught spectacularly by a diving Upul Tharanga at short cover.