BC residents save 24 kilowatts during Earth Hour

Earth Hour is an annual global event hosted by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), which promotes efforts to conserve power and demonstrate support for climate change reduction efforts. The Island was third with 0.2 per cent (3.3 megawatts less).

Gass said the amount is equivalent to removing 31,000 homes from Toronto Hydro’s grid.

Toronto’s cityscape was dimmer during Earth Hour in 2016 than this year.

“But we also want to recognize everyone out there that makes an effort to reduce their electricity use each and every day of the year”.

British Columbians powered down (slightly) this Earth Hour, saving 24 megawatt hours of electricity during the annual World Wildlife Foundation event that encourages people to turn the lights off for an hour to raise awareness about climate change.

The most successful Toronto Earth Hour was back in 2009 when there was a 15.1 per cent drop in demand, according to Toronto Hydro. The Toronto sign and the CN Tower went dark as well.

Fiji, South Korea, and Australia are a few of the countries who’ve already participated in the hour on Saturday.