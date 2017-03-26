The Australian prime minister and Chinese premier Li Keqiang took time off talking food and switched to footy to celebrate the first round match between the Sydney Swans and Port Adelaide at the SCG.

Li is the first Chinese premier to visit Australia in 11 years, and this year marks the 45th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

China claims nearly the entire South China Sea, through which about $5 trillion worth of trade passes each year. China, which is pursuing a transition to a consumption- and service-led economy, and Australia, boasting rich resources, fine agricultural products and advanced education, are highly complementary in their economies and strategies. More companies are also eligible to export frozen beef.

Meanwhile, Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said all the involved parties should resolve conflict peacefully.

Mr Turnbull said he had spoken with Premier Li about working together to conclude the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, the rival China-led 16-member initiative excluding the U.S. which has usurped the TPP as the front runner for new free trade deals in the region.

US President Donald Trump promised in his inaugural address that the US would follow two simple rules: to “buy American” and “hire American”. The agreement to expand imports of Australian beef accords with China’s strategy of diversifying suppliers to guard against unforeseeable interruptions, as with the scandal involving Brazilian meat. Their cooperation will be full of potential if China’s Belt and Road Initiative, which is aimed at promoting common development along and beyond the ancient land and maritime Silk Road trade routes, can be aligned with Australia’s ambitious plan for developing Northern Australia.

As well as pulling the USA out of that pact, Trump – who campaigned on an “America First” platform – has said he will renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement with Mexico and Canada. The comments came during his five-day visit to Australia, where Li arrived Wednesday night.

However, it may have little scope to increase exports as its cattle herd is near a two-decade low.

China, as is the case with most countries, is also the largest trading partner of Australia. Graziers culled cattle in record numbers following a drought induced by an unusually strong El Nino weather system between 2014 and 2016.

Now about a year later, with the tariff reduced to 5.6 percent, China has become Australia’s largest market for wine, now worth nearly 375 million USA dollars annually. They have been propelled by the wide-ranging China-Australia Free Trade Agreement signed in 2015, cementing China’s position as Australia’s largest trading partner.

“We respect your choices in your foreign policy“, Mr Li told Australian lawmakers and businessman in a speech at a luncheon in Canberra.