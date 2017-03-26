Beijing’s pick chosen as Hong Kong leader amid protests

FORMER senior Hong Kong government official Carrie Lam was on Sunday elected the city’s next leader by a margin of 412 votes out of the total 1,194-election committee, widely accused of being stacked with Beijing loyalists.

Behind-the-scenes backing from China helped Lam win a resounding victory among the 1,194 business and political elites who pick the city’s chief executive, and dispatched an opponent more popular with the general public.

Although Hong Kong’s Basic Law stipulates the city should work towards universal suffrage, proposals to reform the election process have stalled since 2014, when pro-democracy protests swept across the city.

Despite active campaigning that saw the city’s former finance secretary John Tsang become the favorite in polls of public opinion, and that political observers said was likely meant to have a behind-the-scenes effect on Beijing’s heart and mind, he secured just 365 votes.

The Election Committee includes 70 members of the territory’s legislature, the Legislative Council – half of whom are directly elected.

Wong’s political group Demosisto said it planned to organize a “large civil disobedience protest” during Lam’s inauguration on July 1, the 20th anniversary of Hong Kong’s handover. She promised more funding for education and efforts to reduce the housing shortages that have made Hong Kong the most expensive place in the world to own a home. She must find ways to improve the lives, and she must resolve the problems that Hong Kong citizens care most about. Lam was the territory’s No. 2 official under embattled incumbent Leung Chun-ying until she resigned in January to run for this position.

While Tsang was far more popular with the people in Hong Kong during the campaign, the result comes with little surprise, in part because Lam was seen as the candidate blessed by Beijing. The Chinese government must still formally confirm her appointment.

While Hong Kong’s proximity to China has been a boon, bringing investment and spending, businesses have also faced growing competition from mainland firms in sectors like services and property.

Pro-democracy committee members threw their weight behind Lam’s main rival, ex-finance secretary Tsang. For the past five years, Lam has been Hong Kong’s chief secretary – the city’s second-in-command. The South China Morning Post reported on Sunday that Mr Tsang received 300 votes from a block of pro-democracy committee members. “It remains to be seen if his popularity with Hong Kong people can save the day for him”, he said.

“The high-handed manner by which the Central People’s Government has interfered it this election has left Hong Kong people wondering how much more we can trust their policy of one country, two systems”, he said.

Lam is an efficient and pragmatic administrator, but is unpopular with Hong Kongers because she’s seen as a proxy for Beijing and out of touch with ordinary people. Her plan to boost spending will be aided by a projected budget surplus of HK$92.8 billion ($11.9 billion) for the current fiscal year. The choice was made on March 26th at Hong Kong’s harbour-front convention centre by almost 1,200 members of a committee stacked with supporters of the Communist Party in Beijing.

Eric Cheung, a professor at the University of Hong Kong, told CNN that Beijing’s preference for Lam ahead of the vote was clear.