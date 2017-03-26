Biden says he regrets not being president

In one of his first major public appearances since leaving office in January, Biden also shared his thoughts on why the Democratic Party had failed, saying it was a mistake to ignore working-class voters and focus on countering Trump.

As for who actually won, Biden hopes President Trump “grows into the job a little bit”. “I hope that he succeeds”.

“I think I could have won”, Mr Biden said at an event at Colgate University in Hamilton, New York. “I am going to run in 2020”.

Last December, Biden, who has been jointly elected twice as the running mate of former President Obama, said he meant to run for president in 2020.

Biden had “a lot of data collected” which backed his confidence, the paper reported.

The former Senator who served DE for more than 35 years also spoke about his son, Beau’s, battle with brain cancer – which he said kept him out of the race.

“I don’t regret not running, because it was the right decision for my boy, for me, for my family at the time”. But do I regret not being president? Yes.

Biden, though, declined to run, Hillary Clinton became the nominee, and Trump captured the Electoral College to win the presidency.

Biden’s question and answer session with students followed a 30-minute lecture about technology, taxation, education, infrastructure investment and what Biden called “the fourth industrial revolution”.

“We should all have hope”, he said.

But Biden said he did not regret the time he was able to spend with his son before he died.

“They looked out there, and they didn’t hear many people talking to them”, Biden said.

