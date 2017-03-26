Biden says if he’d run for president he could have won

And Biden also had a stinging indictment of his party and the people he felt were ignored during the presidential campaign, the traditional Democrats “who felt like they were being thrown on the industrial slag heap, who have lost hope”. What if Hillary had been a little “nicer?”

But Biden said he did not regret the time he was able to spend with his son before he died.

In October 2015, after much press speculation and an organised attempt among activists to draft Biden, the vice-president announced that he would not run for the White House for a third time, after short runs in 1988 and 2008. He finally broke his silence about it and was asked if he regretted not running.

Former Vice President Joe Biden spent Saturday evening at a DE 87ers game, but tonight was about much more than basketball.

Speaking to students at Colgate University on Friday, the beloved politician admitted that he regrets not running in the 2016 presidential election – but if he did, things would be a LOT different around here! “Maybe not, I don’t know”.

“But do I regret not being president? I was the best qualified“.

Last December, Biden, who has been jointly elected twice as the running mate of former President Obama, said he meant to run for president in 2020.

I don’t think that Biden was knocking Hillary Clinton here but he’s certainly making a point. “They are the kitestrings that lift our national ambitions aloft”, said Biden. Biden would have brought it and have had no qualms using words like “rape” and “you’re pathetic”.

But, this is all hindsight and does nothing for us now.

Biden has run for president twice before – in 1987 and 2007. Thanks for playing though.