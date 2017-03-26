Big healthcare bill setback for Trump

The measure would have erased much of Obama’s 2010 law, eliminating its unpopular requirement that people buy coverage, ending its Medicaid expansion and trimming federal assistance to people to help pay medical bills.

And Trump singled out some of those interests in a tweet Sunday morning, blaming the conservative House Freedom Caucus and aligned advocacy groups, including Club for Growth and Heritage Action, for the failure of the legislation.

“ObamaCare will explode and we will all get together and piece together a great healthcare plan for THE PEOPLE”.

While Republicans broadly share the goal of Trump’s promised “big tax cuts”, the president will have to bridge numerous same divides within his own party that sunk the attempted overhaul of the Affordable Care Act. He acknowledged that “Congress just wasn’t ready”.

“The people who are defeating this are the ones most like Trump – ones willing to break from the pack”, said former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, who also questioned the wisdom of setting a hard deadline to pass the legislation. There was also opposition from doctors, hospitals, consumer groups and AARP. Instead, Trump’s initial struggles were reminiscent of the problems Jimmy Carter faced when he declared that his fellow Democrats were “an albatross around my neck” while facing intraparty rebellion. Adam SchiffAdam SchiffSchiff: Nunes needs to decide if he wants to lead a credible investigation on Russia Sunday shows preview: Aftermath of failed healthcare bill Schiff urges Trump to avoid baseless accusations MORE (Calif.), is expected to go on “Face the Nation” on Sunday to talk about future of the investigation. House Speaker Paul Ryan, r-Wisconsin, said Friday that the health law was collapsing, and Republicans were doing its crafter a favor by working to repeal it. “I’m a little surprised, to be honest with you”.

Democrats, loyal defenders of Obama’s law, were literally jumping for joy. Sylvia Burwell, the department’s secretary under Obama, said there are “important steps that the administration can take to promote competition and affordability in the marketplace as well as maintain the quality improvements that millions of Americans have experienced”.

“The danger is that a wounded president and his GOP allies will act on their sore feelings by irresponsibly attacking the existing health care system in other ways”, a Washington Post editorial said.

Trump’s proposals changed over the course of his campaign – by Election Day, his plan had moved closer to the blueprint that Ryan and other House leaders prefer. Speaking with NBC Friday evening, Spicer said the administration learned who they could work with going forward.

“I would say that we will probably start going very, very strongly for the big tax cuts and tax reform”.

Two chief House authors expressed no taste for diving back into the issue.

The top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, Rep.

Despite casting himself on the campaign trail as “the best dealmaker there is”, Trump could not save the healthcare bill yanked by Republican leaders in the House of Representatives on Friday in an embarrassing turn of events for them and Trump.

But there was no easy path ahead. For those steeped in its history as the ACA was being developed, the Public Option was to take the form of either the government running an insurance company or the government providing the seed money for an insurance company that would offer health care policies for Americans on the individual market.

On the economic side, it involves refashioning how providers, patients and federal programs should interact.

The insurers who are left, Anthem Inc and other BlueCross BlueShield insurers across the country, as well as smaller players like Centene Corp and Molina Healthcare Inc need to decide in the next few months where to sell insurance and how much to charge.