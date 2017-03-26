Bitter end: Shots don’t fall, Jayhawks dropped in Elite Eight against Oregon

Graduate of the University of North Carolina. Against the upset-hungry Wolverines, Tyler Dorsey scored the go-ahead basket with 1:08 remaining to make it a 69-68 ballgame.

“Do you have any left?” Devonte Graham has poured in 3-pointers at a record-setting rate. OR cut the deficit on a Jordan Bell reverse, and Tyler Dorsey’s lay-in with 1:08 left proved to be the victor. But their dream season ended with a thud just 40 minutes from campus on a night very little went right. Moe Wagner and D.J. Wilson clicked at the same time in the last game, and Zak Irvin is always lethal shooting the ball. “We liked him a lot”, he said.

Led by head coach Bill Self and senior guard Frank Mason III, Kansas is a highly-skilled and experienced NCAA Tournament squad, but I guess we took that for granted.until now.

Can Michigan stay on their magical run?

Miller’s words were actually just a reminder.

The Bruins and Ducks split their regular-season series.

Altman has OR in the NCAA Tournament for a school-record fifth straight year, and the Ducks are one win from setting the program record for victories in a season.

The Ducks had plenty of edge against the Jayhawks.

KU will square off against OR on Saturday at the Sprint Center and if they win, they’d see either North Carolina OR Kentucky (depending on who wins their game on Sunday in Memphis).

Bell is everything that is great about March.

Some thought the loss of Oregon’s leading shot-blocker, Chris Boucher, would be too much to overcome, but Bell has maintained the Ducks’ status of having the top shot-blocking percentage in the nation. “The main goal was to try to stop their quick offense”.

“That was an incredible defensive effort”, Dorsey said.

Making shots was hard after seeing so many misses. That allowed the Oregon Ducks to get in an offensive rhythm while Kansas searched for one, giving Oregon a 12-5 advantage with 13:44 to go in the half.

OR did a masterful job in the first half of controlling tempo, holding the high-powered Maryland offense to just 27 points over the first 20 minutes, leading 36-27 at the break. A long jumper from Walton – who scored 20 points on 6-of-10 shooting – rimmed out at the buzzer.

In a six-second sequence during the first half, he finished off a massive dunk, sprinted 94 feet in the other direction, and skied to block a layup attempt. Thursday night, his Ducks outlasted MI 69-68 in the Midwest regional semifinals to reach their second consecutive Elite Eight. “We’ve been fortunate we’ve played consistently well, but it’s going to take another effort like that to advance”. Asked about the high-profile matchups in the starting lineups, Graves acknowledged, “Yeah, I guess we do mirror ourselves”.

“Yeah, I liken them to our 2006 national championship team”, coach Brenda Frese told reporters Friday after her team rode the train to the Bridgeport, Conn., regional for the second time in five years. Ionescu made a pair during a 10-3 surge in which the Terrapins were out of sync, particularly trying to push the ball in fast-break situations.