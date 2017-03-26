BJP Legislators Suspended From Telangana Assembly

BJP is opposing the reservations on religious lines which is against the spirit of the constitution.

He said the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government was running the House in an organized manner and giving the opposition parties much time to express their concerns and point out any shortcomings in governance.

“The support to our programme shows that people are fed up with the government and also reflects its dictatorial attitude”, he said. “We have established a corporation for Brahmins, introduced Kalyana Lakshmi scheme, fee reimbursement for EBCs”, he added.

On Friday, the Telangana BJP legislators were suspended from the assembly when they staged a protest in the assembly against the Muslim reservation bill at the speaker’s podium.

The Telangana unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) claimed that their plan of “Chalo Assembly” in protest against the government’s decision to take up the Muslim Reservation Bill was successful despite the draconian measures taken to prevent the march. Security has been tightened on all roads leading to the assembly building to foil any march by the protestors.

The BJP had opposed to the bill that proposes a hike for Muslims in jobs and education sector to 12 per cent as against the current 4 per cent.

There are two issues with the quota proposal: Firstly, the Andhra Pradesh High Court, before the bifurcation of Andhra and Telangana, has ruled that the Muslim quota is unconstitutional.