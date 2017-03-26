Blac Chyna Hawks Her Liquid Lipstick With Sexy Photo Shoot Pix

Blac Chyna is just 11 pounds shy from her goal weight of 130 pounds, down 51 pounds from her pregnancy high of 196 pounds.

However, the fiance of Rob Kardashian did admit on Snapchat before the birth that ‘like no lie, my goal is to gain 100 lbs. this pregnancy, ‘ before adding she was aiming for an ideal weight of 200 pounds.

Chyna zoomed in to show off the 141.6 number on her scale before giving fans a closer look at her thin waist in a form-fitting green dress.

One trustful insider has revealed that after a full month during which Blac Chyna threatened to take Dream away from Rob in court, the former stripper had a change of heart and made a decision to take the only Kardashian son back! If it is, then it’s fake. The reality star pans the camera up and down her svelte body to emphasize her curves.

The reports of Kris’s plans come months after Rob and Chyna’s massive social media blow out, which led to their dramatic breakup.

Although the former couple officially called it quits ‘a while ago, ‘ Chyna got us even more confused in a recent interview with Cosmopolitan South Africa where she declared that she was in it with Rob ‘for the long haul’.

‘I feel like everything isn’t going to be flawless, but I know we love each other and we’re fighting for each other, and the people we surround ourselves with are rooting for us.

“Blac Chyna isn’t going to tolerate his BS anymore and that if he wants to be with her, he needs to pull himself together in every way”, the tipster claims. It makes everything much easier’.