Blackhawks beat Senators 2-1

In one corner, Senators defenseman Erik Karlsson.

The Chicago Blackhawks have a lot to play for with first place in the Central Division up for grabs, and Patrick Kane could become the first back to back Art Ross Trophy victor in almost two decades, so the final 13 games should be a real fun run to the finish line. “With what he’s done this year, the way he’s done it, I can’t imagine better”. Hayden is a big physical player which the Hawks just don’t have so I’m sure Joel Quenneville is just as excited as fans are to see Hayden on the ice. “They’re a team that is a contender every year, basically, (a team) that is consistent”. On the season, the backup goalie is 16-5-2 with a.931 save percentage and a 2.13 goals-against average. The 22-year-old right-handed shot posted career-high numbers for the Bulldogs this season with 21 goals and 13 assists in 33 games. “He gets a little bit faster, quicker, he gets the puck, he demands the puck, and once he has it, he does so many good things with it”. However, their centre Artem Anisimov is now out for 3-4 weeks with a lower body injury. Chicago is in tough here though as they face off against an Ottawa side that has defied logic and played their way into the race for top spot in the Atlantic division and are also looking like a threat to go on a run in the Eastern Conference as they have great goaltending, a serviceable blue line, and deep forward group that received a boost from veteran Alex Burrows.

The Senators announced Wednesday goaltender Craig Anderson, a 2001 Chicago draft pick and Barrington alumnus, will miss his second straight game with a lower-body injury and is considered day-to-day.

Mike Condon will start in goal for Ottawa on Thursday.

