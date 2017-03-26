Blackstone selling stake in SeaWorld to Zhonghong Group

China-based Zhonghong Zhuoye Group Co. has agreed to buy Blackstone Group’s 21 percent stake in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc.

Zhonghong paid $23 per share, or $429 million, a premium of almost 33 per cent to SeaWorld Thursday closing price of $17.31, and get two board seats in the Orlando-based company.

The agreement also contains restrictions on Zhonghong Group’s ability to sell its interest in SeaWorld for a period of two years or acquire more than 24.9 percent of its outstanding shares.

The companies expect the deal to close in the second quarter of 2017.

As part of the agreement, SeaWorld will consult on the Zhonghong Group’s theme parks, waterparks and family entertainment projects slated for China, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau, SeaWorld said Friday.

“SeaWorld’s commitment to inspiring guests to protect animals and our oceans is increasingly relevant to people all around the world”, said Yoshikazu Maruyama, president of Zhonghong’s USA operation.

Founded in 1959, SeaWorld Entertainment is the operator of twelve parks across the USA, including three amusement parks called SeaWorld dedicated to marine attractions, with killer whale and dolphin shows.

But their reputation has been tainted by several scandals and by the fierce opposition of environmental organizations.

SeaWorld has been making changes to the parks, such as introducing attractions that don’t involve animal shows.

Tilly was featured in a documentary in 2013 called Blackfish that outlined those fatalities and sought to show how captivity impacts the giant sea mammals. It said past year that it would not breed killer whales and stop using them in shows.

Blackstone, which first bought stake in SeaWorld in 2009, once held a stake in Universal Orlando. Last year, the Zhonghong Group acquired luxury tour operator Abercrombie & Kent.