Blues Bash Canucks 4-1, have Won 9 of Last 10 Games

After defeating the worst two clubs in the Western Conference, the Blues vie for their fourth win in a row and ninth in the last 10 outings on Thursday when they host the team with the third-fewest points in the Vancouver Canucks. “When you get a window you’ve got to try to take it”. They’ve got a good team and [are] playing well right now. Goalie Ryan Miller stopped his first shot, but Paajarvi was able to knock in the rebound to tie the game 1-1. Paarjarvi took advantage of a pass from Ivan Barbashev – his Chicago teammate for much of this season – to score his first goal at 17:32 of the first period. “I thought I played well and guys got the job done”, said the 26-year-old Allen, who sports a 6-1-0 mark with two shutouts, a rail-thin 1.29 goals-against average and stellar.956 save percentage in March. Magnus Paajarvi scored a pair of goals, while Kyle Brodziak and Alex Pietrangelo added the other goals.

Vancouver challenged the play for offsides, saying that Paajarvi’s skates were over the blueline when Berglund carried the puck into the zone.

“Great play by them”, Paajarvi said. Paajarvi’s two-goal game was his second in the NHL (Feb. 5, 2011 for the Edmonton Oilers). Henrik Sedin scored in overtime of a 2-1 victory versus the Blues on October 18 and also tallied in a 4-3 setback on February 16, with his brother notching an assist on both tallies.

The Blues outshot the Canucks 22 to 20 after two periods. “It’s a real good sign for our organization”, Yeo said. If the team is going to get by without Stastny, it’s going to need Alexander Steen to hold down the No. 1 center position and newcomer Zach Sanford to reward them for his promotion to the second line. “For these guys to come up and not only not hurt you but to actually help you and produce, it’s a real good sign for the future and a real big part of maintaining what we have going now”. Fellow countryman Carl Gunnarsson also assisted on the goal, which came with 10:19 left in regulation.

The Blues trailed 1-0 on a goal by Henrik Sedin when Paajarvi scored his first goal of the game.

Blues goalie Jake Allen finished the game with 27 saves, and the Blues managed to stay a step ahead of Nashville for third place in the Central Division. Vancouver’s only goal came at 13:38 of the first period, scored by Henrik Sedin.

“I thought we had a chance on the power play to start the third”, Canucks coach Willie Desjardins said.

The Blues killed that infraction and two others in the third period, as the penalty-killing unit went 4 for 4 Thursday and has now erased 16 straight power plays in the last five games. “They (the referees) said they couldn’t see the puck on their screen”. But again they’re making the calls.

The Blues played without center Paul Stastny, who is week to week after sustaining a lower-body injury Tuesday against the Colorado Avalanche. RW Nikolay Goldobin returned to the Canucks’ lineup after missing six games because of illness.

The Flames will be in town Saturday to visit the Blues, who are on a three-game homestand.