Bournemouth ace Benik Afobe: Eddie Howe talks helped me discover my form

It was only his fourth goal of the campaign but there is a sense within Afobe and at the club that a corner has been turned following his frustrations in the first half of the season, when Bournemouth’s £10m striker was regularly left out.

Swansea City’s decision to replace Bob Bradley with Paul Clement at the start of the year looked an excellent one when the team won five of his first eight games in charge.

“The win against West Ham gave us a real boost and we carried that forward here”.

“We had played very well with a lot of confidence recently, but last week against Hull and against Bournemouth we weren’t at our usual level”.

“The players have got outstanding attitudes”.

The Cherries sit at 11th on the table as they head into the global break, Eddie Howe can relax for a while now as his side have all but secured their premier league status for next season.

The Cherries racked up their first back-to-back wins since this time previous year.

“This is the first time this season I have started three games in a row”. All round, we are happy.

Swansea, meanwhile, have lost four straight away games and stay 17th, just three points clear of third-bottom Hull City, who beat them last week.

“It just shows that if you keep working hard, you will get your chances and, when you get them, you have to take them”.

The result leaves Howe’s men nine points clear of the drop zone, while the Swans are one place and three points above the bottom three. For periods we were OK but as soon as they scored we just didn’t turn up.

“We have two home games now – Middlesbrough and Tottenham – that we need to win”.

Clement’s men seemed to get it all wrong on Saturday afternoon and an global break comes at the right time – they will need to work hard and refocus for a huge game against Middlesborugh, a game they can ill afford to get wrong.

“We are very much in this together and the players have pulled together well since I have been here”.