Brazil replace Gabriel Jesus with Firmino for Uruguay clash

A tally of 28 points was enough for the fourth-placed team to qualify the 2010 and 2006 tournaments, the last time all 10 South American nations played the qualifiers. Our team is very self-aware that it has to triangulate.

Elsewhere, Argentina boosted their qualification chances with a narrow win over Chile in Buenos Aires. We did not feel shaken after they scored their goal, we knew there was still a lot of time. But seven straight wins in the qualifiers under Tite brought confidence back after two early eliminations in the past two editions of the Copa America, lackluster performances and the persistence of the 7-1 trauma against the Germans in its home World Cup in 2014.

Both sides will be missing key players.

Bauza has remained defiant, though, telling FIFA.com: “All I’m focusing on is setting up the team to be champions. We deserved to get one goal”.

Brilliant Brazil back to their best?

The hosts were stung into action and began to press Brazil as they searched for an equaliser but left themselves susceptible to an counter-attack which Neymar took full advantage of in the 74th minute to effectively seal the result.

“Firmino has come in well, including scoring goals, and he has justified his selection”, Brazil manager Tite told reporters ahead of tonight’s match when asked about his decision to go with Firmino up top as his striker in a match that could all but assure Brazil of top spot in CONMEBOL qualification.

Alves received his second yellow card in Brazil’s 4-1 defeat of Uruguay on Thursday and is suspended for the match against the Paraguayans.

“We kept a bit more positioned, but I see that we had more ball possession than them throughout the 90 minutes”. At the eighteen-minute mark, Brazil midfielder Paulinho, would catch the whole stadium, including Uruguay’s defense, by surprise. Following their late victory over Chile last night, a surging Argentina is only a single point behind Uruguay.

A World Cup without Suarez just wouldn’t be the same.

With the 3-1 lead, a frantic Uruguay tried desperately to mount some kind of offense, but Brazil’s defense stymied them at every opportunity.