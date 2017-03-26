Brazilian president defends meat amid scandal

China’s Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR) chose to recall all the frozen and chilled meat and poultry imported from the 21 Brazilian plants that are under investigation for a massive meat adulteration scheme, the food safety authority said Friday.

Brazilian President Michel Temer said he would call his Chinese counterpart to urge China to review its import ban.

Brazil has won a major victory in the fight to restore credibility amid a tainted meat scandal, with key markets China, Egypt and Chile lifting their bans on its products.

Three meat plants were also closed on the same charges; and 18 other factories that export products to Egypt were placed under supervision.

Brazilian federal police raided some of the country’s largest food corporations following accusations that employees had bribed inspectors to allow meat contaminated with salmonella to be imported to Europe and tainted meat to be served at public schools.

Operation Weak Flesh was launched in the early hours of Friday in six Brazilian states after a two-year investigation. China also agreed to lift restrictions on Australian beef imports, adding to competition for Brazil in one of the world’s fastest-growing markets.

The kingdom’s Food & Drug Authority stopped imports of beef, poultry and products from four plants operated by BRF SA, Seara Alimentos Ltda, JJZ Alimentos SA and Frango DM Industria e Comercio de Alimentos Ltda, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

According to the ministry of agriculture, China’s ban on Brazilian products will be suspended tomorrow, with the exception of meat processed in 21 plants still under investigation by Brazilian authorities.

Brazil is the world’s biggest red meat and poultry exporter. Market sources in the USA and the European Union have been limited since 2015 because of avian flu outbreaks.

The scandal has rocked one of the strongest sectors in Brazil’s economy, which has been grappling with its worst recession for more than two years.

Chinese government officials couldn’t be reached for comment.

The ministry said in a statement that the resumption of importing these products would be from the slaughterhouses approved by Egypt’s General Organization for Veterinary Services (GOVS).

The president several times has pointed out that only 184 consignments of meat were deemed by importers to be in violation of standards, among the 853,000 consignments exported in 2016.