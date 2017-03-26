Brittanee Drexel’s mom hopeful, but anxious as new search enters second day

The attorney for Dawn Drexel said his client was notified by the FBI that a search was taking place in Georgetown County Friday for the remains of Brittanee Drexel, according to WHEC in Rochester, N.Y. Sunday, FBI officials confirmed the search was over will not continue Monday.

The FBI announced last summer that investigators believed Drexel was killed after traveling to the McClellanville area from Myrtle Beach in April 2009. She was last seen on a hotel security camera and her body has not been found.

News reports from there say the search area is off Highway 521.

That’s according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, who says the search will continue at least until Sunday.

WDPE, a local radio station, confirmed FBI Supervisory Agent Don Wood told them there was digging on a “private piece of property” near a dirt road.

An FBI agent testified past year that evidence suggested Drexel’s last days were filled with violence.

In June 2016, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, partnering law enforcement agencies, and the Drexel family hosted a press conference in McClellanville to ask for the public’s help in gaining new information that could reveal what happened to Drexel the night she went missing.

An FBI agent at a press conference past year admitted investigators believe Drexel was held for several days against her will and killed in the McClellanville area, south of Georgetown.

However, a family member of the men accused of killing Drexel refutes the story, claiming police are simply trying to solve the cold case.

Authorities had pursued leads back and forth from Myrtle Beach to McClellanville for years without luck.

The time since Drexel’s disappearance has gone by slowly for her family.

She said confidently that she would have justice for her daughter.

Georgetown County is north of McClellanville, South Carolina, where Drexel’s telephone last produced a signal. She was allegedly beaten, raped, shot and left to be eaten by alligators.

In those same court documents, the name Timothy Da’Shuan Taylor is brought up in connection with Drexel’s disappearance. Drexel’s body has not been found and Davis has never been charged in her disappearance or presumed death.