Brunei celebrates Earth Hour with lights out

It’s lights out at 8:30 pm around the world tonight as hundreds and millions of people switch off their lights for Earth Hour 2017.

This year’s Earth Hour switch-off event will be held on Saturday night, from 8:30 p.m.to 9:30 p.m., with the celebration focusing on the youth’s role as future climate leaders. That is the objective of Earth Hour, to show that if every single person turns off a light, then we can see buildings, towns, cities, countries and the entire world united by the same cause.

The comments come as B.C. participation rates in the world-wide practice, which began in Australia in 2007, have plummeted since 2013.

Meanwhile in Coquitlam, non-emergency lights will be turned off at city hall and residents are encouraged to take part in Earth Hour.

The World Wild Fund for Nature (WWF) conservation group, which organizes the event, said great strides had been made in highlighting the dire state of the planet.

In observance of the Earth Hour, Pakistan will also keep prominent landmarks and buildings’ lights off during the half-hour.

Post-secondary students across the province are also vying for prizes by taking part in the Earth Hour Campus Challenge to see who can gather the most pledges to go dark for Earth Hour.

“Earth Hour is an excellent way for Carrboro to connect with the global effort to recognize climate change and the raving attention of the public to energy issues and environmental issues”, Haven-O’Donnell said.

Turning off lights for an hour does not affect emissions of greenhouse gases, but is a symbolic gesture, said Aiguo Dai, a professor in the department of atmospheric and environmental sciences at the University at Albany.

Join the global Earth Hour switch off on March 25.

“Climate change is visible proof that our actions can have a ripple effect beyond physical borders”.