BSNL offering 1GB free data to non-Internet users

BSNL Telecom Corporation recently made an announcement saying that all those smartphone users who have a BSNL connection but are not using the company’s data services will receive 1GB of free data.

While private telecom players such as Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel are competing to offer the lowest-cost services, in order to attract new customers, BSNL’s new offer is for its existing voice service users and is meant to promote mobile data usage.

BSNL is also offering unlimited broadband in Tamil Nadu circle for six moths at Rs. 249 each month and the company is providing the download speed of 2 Mbps up to 1 GB, and up to 1 Mbps beyond. BSNL told in a statement to PTI that it will offer 1 GB of free data to all its GSM smartphone users who are not using the service which is included in the pan India movement. After consumption of 25 minutes a levy of 25 paisa per minute will be imposed.

Besides this, the State – run telco has revamped its existing plans of Rs. 156, Rs. 198, Rs. 291 and Rs. 549.

The various revised packs offered by BSNL are data packs, and the 339 pack is the only one offering bundled services that include data and calling facilities to the customers. It also has removed the roaming charges and will be running on the calling signal other than Reliance Jio providing the services based on VoLTE (Voice over LTE). Jio on the other hand, is offering 1GB of free 4G data everyday and unlimited calling to any network till March 31. The validity of the offer is 28 days.