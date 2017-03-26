Bucks win behind Giannis Antetokounmpo’s huge night

Rookie Malcolm Brogdon played with the calm demeanor of a veteran, and center Greg Monroe kept producing off the bench. They have moved one game ahead of seventh-place IN and two games ahead of eighth-place Miami.

The surging Milwaukee Bucks will try to continue their charge up the Eastern Conference ladder on Sunday when they host the Central Division rival Chicago Bulls at the Bradley Center. “It just speaks to his character and speaks to his leadership”.

He scored half of his points in the first quarter alone, adding eight rebounds, three assists and all three of his blocks in the first 12 minutes.

“Giannis is selfless”, Brogdon said.

Antetokounmpo made a ridiculous save of a ball headed out of bounds to give the Bucks an extra possession in the final minute, leading to a basket. Their dispiriting loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night, 117-107, feels like it should be some sort of immediate disqualification, but the Bucks lost two games to Philly this year so who am I to judge.

Dennis Schroder had 28 points for the Hawks.

The Hawks shot 33 percent from the field in the first quarter but went 10 of 18 in the second quarter and the Bucks missed seven of their eight 3-point attempts to make it 45-43 at halftime.

“We do enough talking around here as it is”, Jimmy Butler said.

“He’s going to be back next game”.

Beasley is still out for Milwaukee, and John Henson’s status is still TBD for the game.