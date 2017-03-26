Buffon breaks European cap record with 1000th match

That ensured Italy remain level on 13 points with Spain, who stay top of the standings on goal difference alone after running out 4-1 winners over Israel in Gijon.

Gianluigi Buffon is set to play the 1,000th game of his senior career if he is selected to face Albania, in what would be his 168th cap for the Azzurri.

Although a scrappy opening 40 minutes gave way to an entertaining passage of play heading into the break, Belotti blasted a finish straight at Thomas Strakosha when well placed and Roshi then curled over the top at the other end.

The hosts continued to push for a second goal as the second half went on as the likes of De Rossi and Belotti went close.

Albania belatedly pushed for a way back into the game, but Basha and Burim Kukelj shot wide.

These players are being supported by experienced stalwarts like Gianluigi Buffon, De Rossi, Leonardo Bonucci and Andrea Barzagli to ensure a successful changing of guard to the future generations in the coming years, and the future of Italian football seems to be bright indeed.

The visitors almost grabbed a first-minute lead when Sokol Cikalleshi shot across the face of goal while Odise Roshi was not far wide with a long-range effort. As Spain have a vastly superior goal difference, Italy will nearly certainly have to win to avoid the playoffs.

Albania’s defeat left them with six points and further dented their hopes of a first-ever World Cup finals appearance.

Buffon is expected to retire after the 2018 World Cup in Russian Federation. Maybe it [my last game] could be at the World Cup.

But they were one man down when Aston Villa defender Taylor was sent off in the 69th for the tackle against Everton’s Seamus Coleman who was stretchered off and taken to hospital with the fracture.