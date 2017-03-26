Bulgaria’s centre-right GERB wins up to 32.8 percent in snap election

GERB, led by former prime minister Boiko Borisov, is vying with the Socialists to be the biggest party in the parliament, but with a tight margin of just 2.6 percent between them, the outcome of the Sunday vote is hard to predict.

GERB, which has yet to lose a general election since its creation 10 years ago, managed to see off a challenge from the resurgent socialist party.

Observers had suggested victory for the BSP might see Bulgaria, a North Atlantic Treaty Organisation member, tilt more towards Russian Federation.

A former firefighter and bodyguard, 57-year-old Borisov has been a towering figure in Bulgarian politics in recent years.

In between the BSP was in power for barely a year.

The most likely options facing him include coming up with a viable deal with the nationalist United Patriots coalition, and adding what remains of his erstwhile coalition partner from November 2014, the centre-right Reformist Bloc – representing that part that has not since gone into opposition to him. The BSP leader Kornelia Ninova struck a strident pro-Moscow, anti-Western tone that has gone over well with certain groups of voters, but proved insufficient to win the election.

Ninova has said she is not content with Bulgaria being a “second-class member” of the European Union and that she will veto an extension of European Union sanctions on Russian Federation.

But Borisov also said during the campaign that he wanted more “pragmatic” ties with Russian Federation, while Ninova, 48, insisted that she remained committed to the EU.

“We are the party that ushered Bulgaria into the European Union and North Atlantic Treaty Organisation and we stand by (our obligations in) these organisations”, she told AFP in a recent interview.

On Thursday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan criticized what he described as “pressure” on ethnic Turks in Bulgaria ahead of the election.

Bulgaria is home to a 700,000-strong Muslim minority, majority ethnic Turks, while at least 200,000 ethnic Turks with Bulgarian passports live in Turkey.

The MDL’s leader, Mustafa Karadaya, has said that Erdoğan had “abandoned” the values of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder of modern Turkey.

Activists from the United Patriots party twice blocked border crossings with Turkey, promising to stop Turks who live across the border, but also hold Bulgarian citizenship, from voting.