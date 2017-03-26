Bus Eireann Strike Enters Third Day

The all-out strike at Bus Éireann is to continue throughout the weekend after the unions and management failed to make contact with each other to try to solve the dispute.

Irish Rail says many of their drivers aren’t crossing picket lines at stations they share with Bus Eireann.

“Iarnrod Eireann has advised customers that there will be significant disruption to Intercity rail services today. arising from picketing associated with the Bus Eireann dispute”.

In a statement last week, the company said that staff were unwilling to accept any “reduction in earnings, including unnecessary overtime earnings”.

The Dart, Dublin commuter trains, Belfast and Westport services were among those operating a full schedule.

President of the Midlands Gateway Chamber, Tom Griffith says that the action will “seriously affect” small business owners and commuters.

School b uses have not been hit.

Representatives of the five Bus Éireann unions took the decision to strike following the management’s decision to implement cost-saving measures without their agreement. “We ask auto commuters to consider car-pooling, and to lend a hand to neighbours who have lost a bus or train service.We urge commuters to use the Transport for Ireland Journey Planner to access the alternative transport sources available from small bus companies around the country”.

Solidarity TD Mick Barry says it is impossible to run a modern public transport system on a shoestring.