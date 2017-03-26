CAF’s secretary general resigns after Hayatou’s defeat

Morocco’s Hicham el Amrani has resigned as the secretary-general of the Confederation of African Football (Caf) with a new leadership set to takeover.The 38-year-old handed in his resignation letter yesterday morning as massive changes loom for Africa’s football governing body.

According to reports, deputy Essam Ahmed will serve as interim secretary general until a full appointment is made.

These last eight years have been wonderful, enriching and will provided with life-lasting memories.

He appreciated the outgoing president Issa Hayatou and his executive and wished the new office great deliberations.

“Without my colleagues, no project or work would have seen the light of day”.

His move is probably linked to the defeat of long-serving Cameroonian Issa Hayatou by Malagasy outsider Ahmad Ahmad in the CAF presidential election this month.

Ahmad, a two-time government minister, is also expected to vacate his position as the MFF president as required by the Caf rules.