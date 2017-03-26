Call of Duty 2017 leak suggests World War 2 setting

Although Activision did not confirm that the leaked images are associated with the new Call of Duty title, it would appear that the company is keeping its promise of returning to the game’s roots aka World War 2. The first few games were set in World War 2 as well so this new game will return to that era from the looks of things.

Although nothing is officially confirmed at this point, PCGamesN says that it has received additional input from its own sources which suggest that this leak – and the game’s title – are accurate. This is according to some promotional artwork and case images that have leaked courtesy of Reddit user TwGNaywaoaLh. The post can still be find using the link above, however, you will not find my account, or find the post on the Infinite Warfare Reddit. Chief Operating Officer Thomas Tippl said back in early February that Sledgehammer Games “will take Call of Duty back to its roots, and traditional combat will once again take center stage”. 2017 is Sledgehammer’s turn and many were wondering what they’d been working on for the last couple of years, since Advanced Warfare. It sold extremely well compared to most games, but not extremely well for a Call of Duty. These are unconfirmed and under speculation for the time being, and should be taken lightly until Activision gives official information. It’s similar to how Battlefield a year ago was just called Battlefield 1.