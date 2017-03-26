Canadians turn out the lights for ‘Earth Hour’

In his message on Earth Hour being commemorated the world over on today (Saturday), he urged parliamentarians and people to observe the global Earth Hour by voluntarily switching off extra lights for one hour between 8:30pm to 9:30pm.

The World Wildlife Fund is asking people to turn up the dark!

Earth Hour takes place every year to remind people about saving electricity and to be more wary about the amount of electricity we use.

“We believe it is important to demonstrate climate action leadership here in Boulder”.

MALACAÑANG encouraged the entire country to participate in the Earth Hour, which will be held Saturday evening. Past year was – again – the hottest on record. Lights were been switched off for an hour between 7:30pm and 8:30pm on Saturday to draw public attention towards climate change.

First launched in 2007 in Australia, Earth Hour has become an annual event, mobilizing hundreds of millions of individuals to participate and growing to become the world’s largest grassroots movement for the environment.

In observance of the Earth Hour, Pakistan will also keep prominent landmarks and buildings’ lights off during the half-hour. Join the global Earth Hour switch off on March 25.

When the time comes, London’s Big Ben, Paris Eiffel Tower and the Great Pyramid of Giza In Egypt and the Empire State Building in NY will go dark.

About half of commuters suffer delays to their journey once a month because of severe weather, according to a new poll commissioned as part of Earth Hour.

“While the world is experiencing the impacts of climate change, we are also watching countries uniting to create climate-friendly legislation across the globe”, said Mohd Rimey, country manager of Earth Hour Brunei.

21-year-old Eddy, who shocked his parents when he switched off the lights in 2010, has mobilized thousands of locals in the Dominican Republic to take action on climate change by educating them that “small actions can cause big results”. Conservation group WWF, which organises Earth Hour, said great strides had been made in highlighting the dire state of the planet.