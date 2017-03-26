Candy maker Haribo to build near Kenosha

Worldwide candymaker HARIBO has selected Wisconsin as the site of its first-ever manufacturing facility in North America.

The family-owned Haribo, famous for its Gold-Bear brand gummy sweets, will begin production in 2020 at what Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker is hailing as one of the largest, most sophisticated confectionery factories in the United States.

HARIBO has been working to select an American location for several years, said Rick LaBerge, chief operating officer of HARIBO of America Inc.

Haribo of America, Inc., a division of Bonn, Germany-based Haribo Group, said it will acquire a property in Kenosha County, Wis., where it plans to build its first USA manufacturing facility. The state will offer certain incentives to the company, however it would not be made public until after Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation’s vote.

Pleasant Prairie is nestled in Kenosha County, a popular destination for manufacturers for its close proximity to Chicago and lower cost of doing business. In an elaborate process, we have examined many different sites. According to the company, the factory would bring about 400 jobs to the area. That’s German for gummy bear.

The city of Pleasant Prairie has purchased a 438-acre site for a business park, and approximately 100 acres will be sold to Haribo, the Journal Sentinel reported.

Haribo joins another candy producer who recently built a facility in the city. “That is why the step to start with local production from 2020 is important to us”, Haribo’s managing partner, Hans Guido Riegel, told Fortune.

The new 500,000-square-foot factory will be built in Pleasant Prairie and will employ at least 400 people.

Governor Walker also announced Thursday the state’s unemployment rate has fallen to 3.7 percent.