Carrboro will go dark for Earth Hour

The event is not aimed at demonstrably reducing the amount of carbon dioxide released into the atmosphere – such an effort would require tens of millions of people to shut off lights for much longer than an hour.

Assembly presiding officer Elin Jones AM said: “We strive to improve our environmental performance; not just by supporting Earth Hour each year, but making improvements like a 40% reduction in our energy footprint since 2008”.

Always wanted to help fight climate change?

WWF-AAPSO will also be campaigning throughout Assam in schools and colleges, organisations, corporate and institutes to encourage switching off of lights and promote usage of solar energy.

Laila Mostafa Abdullatif, the deputy director general at Emirates Wildlife Society (EWS-WWF) – organiser of Earth Hour – said the movement is global, but it is relevant to every country across the planet, including the UAE.

Fiji, South Korea, and Australia are a few of the countries who’ve already participated in the hour on Saturday. Over the last 10 years, it has achieved massive environmental impact.

In this regard, the chief minister and his staff and officers participated in the global cause by switching off the lights in their residences on Saturday evening from 8.30 pm to 9.30 pm to signify their support to the campaign.

Earth Hour aims to raise awareness of human activity that contributes to climate change while showing that action can become a part of people’s daily routines, to cut down power consumption and in turn greenhouse gasses.

Landmarks like the Empire State Building, the Sydney Opera House, and the Eiffel Tower will all turn off the lights for Earth Hour 2017. “When individuals unite, the power of the collective can create a massive impact as we have seen with Earth Hour observations over the past decade”, he added.

NGOs, artists, worldwide organizations and even corporations are coming together to send the Earth Hour message. That’s why Earth Hour is so crucial – it’s a chance for everyone across the globe to come together and speak up about climate change. “It serves as a constant reminder that we should lean towards a more prosperous and renewable future”, Hammad stressed.