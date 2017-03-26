Carrie Fisher memorial: Where were daughter Billie Lourd and dog Gary?

The ceremony started with a video montage using “Star Wars” music to show Fisher from infancy, displaying tender moments with her and her mother interspersed with highlights from her career. “Debbie the unsinkable and her lovely daughter would never want us to mourn”, she said.

After Carrie died, Reynolds looked at her son “and asked permission to leave”, Todd told the audience. “It was a lovely exit”, he went on.

Todd Fisher led the ceremony, which he said was meant to bring fans an intimate view of his mother and sister. “I would like to be buried with Carrie‘”.

Ghostbusters star Dan paid tribute to his ex-fiancee Carrie, joking that she openly tried to rekindle her romance with singer Paul Simon while they were dating. While some got seats inside the theater at Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills for the memorial, others watched from the Reynolds’ website’s live stream.

“They were very deeply connected, the way Carrie was with so many people“, says Todd Fisher.

Todd Fisher and Debbie Reynolds then had a hard discussion about her estate and other things that were already taken care of if she died. He also noted that Fisher’s writing room and Reynolds’ living room will be preserved in a museum “so you can see where they held court”, and recommended HBO’s Bright Lights documentary as “an unbelievable legacy piece, in their own words, seeing them in their natural habitat”.

They would go down the hallway together singing “Puttin’ on the Ritz”, her life was touched with glamour, he said. In the months since they have made a decision to give fans the chance to say their goodbyes. She considered them to be a part of her extended family.

Liza Rios-Proprofsky from Orange County, California, said she was a huge fan of Star Wars actress Fisher and she wanted to honour her with “like-minded people“. Which is why proceeds from the limited edition pins will go to “The Thalians“, Hollywood’s charity group advocating for mental illness awareness and treatment, of which Reynolds was the President.

“When Carrie Fisher passed, it was actually like a member of the family had left us. Fiercely funny-I know she would also like us all to laugh today”.

During five-month stay at Fisher’s home, Blunt told The Independent in 2006 that Fisher fed him soup, showed him old movies, and put a cardboard figure of her in Star Wars outside my room “to protect me”.

A private memorial was held for Fisher and Reynolds in January, with their joint funeral the following day.