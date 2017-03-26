Celebrate National Puppy Day by sharing your favorite puppy pics

“Having a puppy is pretty much like having a child so you need to make sure you puppy proof your home”, said Palmer.

According to the official National Puppy Day website, the holiday was founded in 2006 by Colleen Paige, a pet and home expert and author.

And celebrations of puppy day are trending on social media using #NationalPuppyDay.

March 23 is National Puppy Day – a day for everyone to appreciate their puppies, big and small. “National Puppy Day encourages you to always consider adoption first”.

Thursday is National Puppy Day – apparently that’s different than National Dog Day but, hey, I’m not going to complain about an extra day to celebrate puppies – and the Philadelphia Eagles chose to celebrate in a way that wasn’t only adorable, but was also for a good cause.

Once my heart descended, after jumping into my throat, you see the cat come to the puppy’s rescue and brings him, or her, back to safety. The credit card statement provides proof, unlike cash that may possibly never have a chance to be recovered later if you are left with just excuses instead of the pet of your dreams. However, they still need to be let out to exercise, so it’s a good idea to live near a park, or have a home with a yard for them to wander around in.

Give your dog an extra hug today.

Of course, puppy love happens 365 days of the year.

If photos were taken vertically, they will show up cropped below.