Certificate Scandal: Melaye petitions IGP, accuses Sowore, SaharaReporters of cyberstalling

Harvard, however, noted that the Senator did attend a one week programme in the University, and that was it.

The senator’s claims of possessing several degrees and certificates have continued to escalate as the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) has also disclaimed his assertion that he possesses a degree from the institution.

Melaye claimed that Sahara Reporters’ publication defaced his character and wanted N5 billion as remedy.

But Melaye, who has instituted a N5 billion libel suit against the publication, insists that he got his first degree from ABU, and according to him, he is an “authentic graduate” and now pursuing his seventh degree in the institution.

LSE stated that it had absolutely no evidence that the senator received any formal education at the reputable university.

According to the report, he did not complete the Geography course in which he claimed to have studied while in the university thus prompting Senator Ali Ndume to ask the Senate to investigate the certificate scam.

Dino Melaye was accused of creating the impression that he earned three degrees from Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) in Zaria, his first university where he purportedly graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Geography.

Days after refuting the report, Melaye, who boasted that he was now pursuing his seventh degree, filed a N5bn defamation suit against SR, claiming he’d been traumatized by their allegation.

Melaye, however, insisted that he graduated from the institution and that he headed the student union government while there.

Mr. Melaye has been caught in a major certificate scandal in which Examination Officers at the Department of Geography, ABU, where Melaye took undergraduate classes, confirmed that he did not graduate from the institution.