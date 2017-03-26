Check out the new Skoda E concept vehicle

Previously at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, Skoda chief executive officer Bernhard Maier confirmed in an interview with AutoExpress that they are prepping up an electric surprise for the upcoming 2017 Shanghai Motor Show.

Rumours online believe that the concept image, released by the Czech auto manufacturer, could be displaying the new Skoda Kodiaq Coupe.

The plan shows the Skoda Kodiaq Coupe’s introduction alongside two new models which are dubbed as the “Model K” and ‘Model Q’.

Moreover, he also detailed that Skoda is targeting a 2020 release of its first purpose-built fully electric vehicle.

Of course, Skoda will have technology at its disposal that is used within the wider Volkswagen Group, with stablemate Audi planning an all-electric SUV, VW fine-tuning the I.D. and already selling the e-Up! and e-Golf, and even SEAT dipping its toe in the water with the e-Mii. The front and rear lamps are similar to the design language followed by the new generation Superb and the Kodiaq. Carwale reports that Skoda has mentioned that the new design got its inspiration from Czech crystal glass art which is symbolic of an excellent craftsmanship yielding “an expressive, emotionally charged design which harmoniously combines aesthetics and functionality”.

In the vague teaser, the new Skoda just showcases a coupe-like silhouette with a sleek and sloping roofline.

We can therefore expect clean-cut lines, bold contours and crystalline features to form the basis of the car’s exterior design.

“Our objectives are clearly defined and we are now ready to present the next step”.