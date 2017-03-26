Cheryl and Liam Payne announce the birth of their son

Cheryl and Liam Payne are parents to a bouncing baby boy – but when they first met almost nine years ago, nobody would have believed that parenthood would be in their future!

After months of speculation, the moment One Direction fans have been waiting for is finally here: Liam Payne and Cheryl welcomed their first child.

She has been a rock for Cheryl throughout of her career, the former X Factor host famously once saying: “I’ve come to the conclusion that I don’t trust anybody in life except my mother and my dogs”. We haven’t named him yet, but he’s already capturing hearts including mine.

One fan wrote: “I wonder if @CherylOfficial & @LiamPayne will name their Son Alfie as Cheryl has said previously she likes the name #CherylAndLiam”. Indeed, the singer gave birth to her first child last Wednesday.

Back in mid-March, Liam spoke to Rollacoaster magazine, where he said, “It’s a very personal, precious time for [Cheryl and I]”.

“We are all madly in love and overwhelmingly happy with our little arrival”, she added, before paying tribute to all mothers. Payne wrote on Instagram.

Cheryl also chose to share the joyous news with her 3.1 million Instagram followers with the same pic.

“Everything I’ve been doing lately is crying, because I’m very happy, now I have the most attractive grandson in the world”.

Congratulations Liam and Cheryl!

The couple took to their social media accounts this evening (Saturday) to confirm the news, ahead of Mother’s Day tomorrow.

Cheryl was previously married, from July 2006 to September 2010, to the England footballer Ashley Cole.

There’s now no word from Cheryl’s ex-husband Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini, of course.

Cole and Payne first met on the ITV talent competition when Payne was only 14 years old.