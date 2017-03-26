Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK): Reviewing Company’s Shares

It has been assigned a low target price of $2.5 and a high target price of $11. However previously on 10/25/16 it was upgraded by by Jefferies from Underperform to Hold.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CHK. Barclays PLC raised their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) stock price distance from twenty day simple moving average slumped at -6.97% while its distance from fifty day simple moving average declined -18.07% along with -16.60% below distance from two hundred simple moving averages. Jefferies Group now has a “Hold” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. They now have a Dollars 7 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

There are 2 sell ratings, 19 hold ratings, 6 buy ratings on the stock. At the time of writing, the First Call consensus price target for the company is $7.43. The Market Capitalization of the company stands at 4.62 Billion. Chesapeake Energy Corporation has recorded a 50-day average of $5.69 and a two hundred day average of $6.43.

The stock as of last trading session moved 44.19% up from its 52 week low and was -37.93% behind its 52 week high.

The latest broker reports which have been released state 3 analysts have a rating of “buy”, 5 analysts “outperform”, 24 analysts “hold”, 4 analysts “underperform” and 0 analysts “sell”. Looking ahead to earnings forecasts, for the running fiscal period, Wall Street analysts have anticipated that the company will report 0.68 earnings per share.

According to 7 analysts, Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK)’s revenue estimates for the current quarter are $2.29B meanwhile the company has high revenue estimates of $2.52B in contradiction of low revenue estimates of $2.06B. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -27.49%.

3/22/2017-Jefferies Group LLC Reiterated Rating of Hold. As concerns of stock price volatility, it was 0.86% for a week and 0.94% for a month. The SEC filing shows that RYAN THOMAS L performed a purchase of 50,000 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Harris Associates L P boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 1,007.7% in the third quarter. National Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 15,394 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A's holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. National Planning Corp now owns 17,051 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Look at its top three institutional owners.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that Director DUNHAM ARCHIE W has acquired 500,000 shares of Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) in trading session dated March 08, 2017.