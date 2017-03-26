Chhattisgarh: Six Naxalites killed in encounter in Dantewada district

The picture along with the statement released by the South Bastar Divisional Committee of CPI (Maoist) showed four AK-47 assault rifles, six INSAS rifles, One Light Machine Gun (LMG), one Under Barrel Grenade Launcher (UBGL) two wireless sets and over 1130 bullet cartridges taken away by the rebels. “Three security force men were also injured, including an Assistant Sub-Inspector”, Aranpur police station in-charge Shankarnath Dhruv said. Five bodies have so far been recovered. Today’s success in anti-maoist operations comes as a huge morale booster for security forces in the aftermath of last Saturday’s Sukma naxal attack, where CRPF had lost 12 jawans. “We expect the casualty among the Naxals to rise”, he added.

The injured security personnel have been identified as Dogendra Paul Patro and Sangram Singh Rana. The encounter is still underway in the Burdum area of the district. According to officials, the encounter broke out in the Burgam village on Saturday morning when a joint squad of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the District Reserve Group (DRG) of the Chhattisgarh Police was out for operations.

Reinforcement has been rushed to the spot to back up the search party, Mr Baghel said.