China-backed Lam elected Hong Kong’s first female leader

Lam is intensely disliked by the pro-democracy camp after promoting the Beijing-backed political reform package that sparked the protests of 2014.

Lam won 777 votes to defeat John Tsang, her main opponent and former financial secretary who gained 365 votes from 1,194 members of an Election Committee of lawmakers and societal representatives. She must try to garner public support for her policies, after emerging the victor from an undemocratic process in which the closest candidate she beat was far more popular, according to opinion polls. “Why don’t we start with the easier subjects first?” she said.

Under a political compromise known as “One country, two systems”, the territory was promised a “high degree of autonomy”, including the right to elect their leader by 2017.

Peter Lam Kin-ngok, chairman of Lai Sun Development, said he believed Lam would be able to gain public support with policies that would benefit Hong Kong.

Members of the Hong Kong’s election committee include tycoons like Li Ka-shing, Hong Kong’s richest person.

Carrie Lam, seen as tough and capable by supporters but hated by the pro-democracy camp, faces a hard task in calming political tensions in the divided city.

Lee Chun-yi (李俊俋), a leader of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party’s legislative caucus, said Lam is “Beijing’s designated choice” for Hong Kong and does not represent Hong Kong’s democracy.

He added that the city’s leader is “chosen by (Chinese) President Xi Jinping not Hong Kongers”.

Lam joined the then administrative services of the government in 1980 after graduating from the University of Hong Kong (HKU).

Lam will likely prove a controversial victor as she has consistently appeared second in opinion polls behind people’s favourite, John Tsang.

Tsang likened his defeat to waking up from a dream, but said there was no evidence Beijing had influenced the result.

The former Hong Kong government chief secretary must try to mend the territory’s deep political divisions, while laboring under the widespread perception that she was Beijing’s handpicked candidate for the post.

Earlier, a series of sit-in street protests, often called the Umbrella Revolution and sometimes used interchangeably with Umbrella Movement, occurred in Hong Kong from Sept 26 to Dec 15, 2014.

Candidates Carrie Lam, left and Woo Kwok-hing, center, look on as officials open ballot boxes.

Lam, 59, said in her speech to the press after winning the election that she is ready to begin a new chapter in the journey together with the Hong Kong people.

The majority of the China-ruled city’s 7.3 million people have no say in deciding their leader.

“And in this election, China has made it very clear who it wants to win”.

On social media, photographs circulated of a red banner placed by pro-democracy activists on Hong Kong’s Lion Rock, reading “I want genuine universal suffrage”.

Lam attempted to present a softer, more populist image throughout her campaign.

Frustration over electoral reform and other issues has fueled a small but vocal group of Hong Kong independence activists.