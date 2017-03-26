China’s choice Lam wins Hong Kong leadership, vows to heal rifts

However, at least 601 votes were needed to win, and Ms Lam was supported by the business community.

As the election got under way Sunday, hundreds of protesters including leading pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong gathered near the harbour-front voting venue.

“Loyalty trumps everything else”, said Willy Lam, of the Chinese University of Hong Kong.

Hong Kong was handed back to China by colonial ruler Britain in 1997 under a “one country, two systems” formula created to protect its freedoms and way of life.

Many Hong Kong people believe Beijing broke its word. Beijing refused, instead insisting it pre-vet candidates.

Only 1194 members of the Election Committee cast ballots, under Hong Kong’s Basic Law. He’s not seen as having Beijing’s support because he has spoken about his plan to revamp Hong Kong’s election system to give every resident the chance to vote for its leader. With Beijing increasingly interfering in Hong Kong’s affairs, there has never been a more hard time to be chief executive of the city. The 14,500-word document stressed that the central government has “comprehensive jurisdiction” over the territory.

“The fifth-term chief executive election has just concluded smoothly”, Leung said in a statement on the results of the election.

Student leaders have criticised her for being “vague” in televised meetings during the 2014 protests.

Security was tight around the harbourfront voting centre with metal barricades and large numbers of police deployed, and protesters were kept well away from the immediate vicinity. Tsang may have won, Hong Kong people would have felt there was a real contest, and Beijing could say that this former British colony now enjoyed something akin to real democracy, albeit with few real voters.

The central government’s hardline stance continues to divide the city.

The victorious candidate, Lam, is also seen as a pro-China figure by many, and was not elected by popular vote.

Lam’s appointment has come at a time when Beijing is being accused of meddling in the region’s politics and denying it a more populist leader who could do a better job in diffusing political tensions than the current Hong Kong chief executive Leung Chun-ying.

Lam also promised to uphold Hong Kong’s “core values” such as “inclusiveness, freedoms of the press and of speech, respect for human rights” and the rule of law.

Since then frustration among activists has sparked calls for self-determination for Hong Kong, or even a complete split from China. Former President Jiang Zemin, speaking at the Handover ceremonies when Britain returned Hong Kong to China in 1997, pledged that the territory “shall gradually develop a democratic system that suits Hong Kong’s reality”.

A total of 1,194 electors took to the polls starting at 9 a.m.at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center in Wan Chai.

But 20 years on, there are serious concerns Beijing is disregarding the handover agreement created to protect Hong Kong’s way of life.

Asked how she would address concerns Beijing is tightening its grip, she said there was “no difference” between the Hong Kong government and Chinese authorities’ views on safeguarding the city’s status and liberties.

Running for election, Lam said that the “one country, two systems” principle had ensured Hong Kong’s prosperity and stability for nearly twenty years and she promised to strive for “a new peak”. Tsang had all the trappings of a Western-style political campaign and became the preferred candidate of Hong Kong’s pro-democracy camp.