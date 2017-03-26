Chinese Premier Li Keqiang arrives in NZ

Li Keqiang arrives in the country tonight with a large official and business delegation in tow, marking 45 years of diplomatic relations between China and New Zealand, and nine years since the free trade agreement was signed.

Prime Minister Bill English is likely to talk trade with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang during his New Zealand visit.

The Premier, also referred to as prime minister, touched down in New Zealand last night.

And Trade Minister Todd McClay has said he wants New Zealand to play “a very big role” in China’s new Silk Road strategy, known as One Belt One Road, that aims to invest trillions of dollars in overseas infrastructure projects.

Both China and New Zealand are advocates and implementers of free trade, Li said, adding that trade liberalization is not only in line with the two countries’ common interests, but also beneficial to the stability, development and prosperity of the Asia-Pacific as well as the world.

Official talks with the government are due to be held tomorrow, and trade deals are expected to be the main focus. He will also witness the signing of a number of bilateral cooperation documents in the New Zealand capital.

“There are issues in there that were hard back in 2008 when negotiations were started, and are still a bit difficult now, but we think that with a bit of positive political will we can make some progress”, he told RNZ.

For his part, English expressed hopes for closer ties and cooperation between the two countries.

“The visit is an important opportunity to set the agenda for the next stage of our strong relationship and demonstrates our shared commitment to open trade and economic growth”, he said in a statement.

Li made an unusually detailed defense of China’s build-up of military equipment on artificial islands in the sea during a press conference in Australia, where he travelled to New Zealand from, saying it was to maintain “the freedom of navigation and overflight in the South China Sea”.