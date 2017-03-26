Li Keqiang arrives in the country tonight with a large official and business delegation in tow, marking 45 years of diplomatic relations between China and New Zealand, and nine years since the free trade agreement was signed.

New Zealand’s $180 billion economy depends heavily on exports, and Li’s remarks echoed those made by both English and New Zealand’s Reserve Bank governor, Graeme Wheeler, who have warned that the tightening of global trade is the biggest threat to their country’s prosperity.

“The trade between New Zealand and Chinas has been so successful on dairy that we hit those volumes quite early in the year now so we really need to do something about that”, she said.

The two sides will expand cooperation in such areas as infrastructure, agriculture and husbandry, technological innovation, education, culture, tourism and civil aviation, Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Zheng Zeguang told a press briefing in Beijing on Tuesday.

“Wherever there is an agreement or an opportunity that delivers a greater fairness for New Zealanders in the U.S. or China. then New Zealand will look at that”.

Trade Minister Todd McClay didn’t know anything about the China Rail deal, but does want to discuss the OBAR initiative with Premier Li.

The upgrading will bring more opportunities for bilateral economic cooperation, and push the two sides to increase market openness and reach consensus on such areas as services, trade and e-commerce, Zheng said.

Li, on his first trip to New Zealand since he took office in 2013, was welcomed to Government House in Wellington by a Maori haka, a traditional dance and a cannon salute. He was in Australia for a five-day visit during March 22-26.