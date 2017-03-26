CHP: Person found dead on Highway 280 in San Francisco

The California Highway Patrol this morning reported a fatal rollover crash on northbound Interstate Highway 680 in Pleasanton.

He was standing in the northbound lanes of the highway, just south of Monument Boulevard, when the first vehicle, a white sedan, slammed into him and continued to drive north, according to CHP officials.

A CHP dispatcher said at 5:10 p.m. that officers had just arrived at the location and that no other details were available. In the first incident, a vehicle crashed into a semi-truck and burst into flames at Brookhurst Street, the CHP said. The drivers of the Audi and Toyota stopped on scene provided statements.

The first vehicle to strike the pedestrian was described as possibly being a white Acura Integra.

Then the pedestrian, a 20-year-old Antioch man, was hit by an Audi SUV and a Toyota Corolla. The crash happened around 3 a.m. on the northbound lanes of I-680 near Stoneridge Drive.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Alcohol or drugs do not appear to be a factor.