Chris Chiozza’s game-winner shows Florida has some poise too

That group has also been to two Final Fours and was on their way to cutting down the nets in 2015 if it weren’t for some late game heroics by Grayson Allen.

As compared to Bo Ryan, how would you describe Greg Gard’s coaching style? That stretch included a 47-year NCAA Tournament drought that ended in 1994.

“They bring you back, you get together with guys every year”, Butch said.

“We’re seeing prices start at as low as $200 per ticket and again that gets you both games”, Holzberger said.

The Badgers controlled most of overtime, but Canyon Barry changed that in 15 seconds.

“We have an extremely quick turn with an opportunity to go to the Final Four”, Gators head coach Mike White said sometime after 1 a.m. Saturday when his team spoke to reporters. “We got lucky to send it into overtime and they one-upped us to win the game”.

The showdown with Florida was made possible with that thrilling win over No. 1 Villanova. The biggest hangup Badgers fans might have is the cost of a round-trip flight. “Fortunately I have great teammates, and I’ve been able to do some pretty solid things with them on the basketball court, and off the court just do what I can to make the world a better place”.

The Badgers are also known for sharing the ball behind a well-balanced attack. “We’re still going to come out here and play as hard”. How many times this season – heck, this tourney – have we seen players launch panicked hero shots, way too early on the clock, their team’s hopes disappearing in the dust?

Wisconsin was significantly better on offense over the first weekend of the tournament than it was during the regular season, which shouldn’t be expected to continue. “And how they battled back, came from 12 down, it’s kind of a microcosm of how they have navigated through the program”.

Who else in the Wisconsin rotation besides the obvious names should we keep an eye on Friday night? D’Mitrik Trice should take over one guard spot after a solid freshman campaign. Showalter’s one-legged, running 3-pointer with 2.5 seconds to play in regulation tied the game at 72, erasing what was a 12-point Gator lead with 5:23 to play in regulation. Vito Brown, who had 10 first-half points, fouled out and top players Bronson Koenig, Ethan Happ and Nigel Hayes were all plagued with foul trouble. He was the X-factor for the Badgers last season, and he makes their lives much easier if he can hit a few 3s during a game. Twenty-four seconds left. On the other end Showalter dribbled out some time and then dumped it off to Hayes, who drove and was fouled with four seconds to play. Entering Friday’s game, Koenig was shooting 50 percent from behind the arc over the final 5 minutes of regulation or overtime.

The Gators couldn’t hold a 12-point lead in the second half. With the Badgers, Frank Martin will have to draft up a game plan based on a team that he hasn’t seen before (Wisconsin hasn’t even faced SC in basketball since the 1966-67 season). The senior foursome put together one of the most successful four year-runs in NCAA history for one group of players. Along with Kentucky, there are three SEC teams in the Elite Eight, for the first time since 1986.